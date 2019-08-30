Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) will attend the Moscow International Book Fair in Russia from September 4-8. It follows similar attendance to the Beijing International Book Fair in China from August 21-25.

Participation in such events comes with the aim of enhancing relationships with specialists in the publishing world ahead of the UAE capital’s own Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) — one of the fastest-growing in the region — which will take place in April of next year.

DCT Abu Dhabi will participate in the Moscow literary event for the first time, offering a rich cultural programme prepared by the Kalima Reading Club, which includes a number of seminars and cultural events. A particular focus will be given to Arabic translations of iconic pieces of Russian literature, a project led by Dr. Abu Bakr Yusuf.

A key highlight of the event will be a symposium held in cooperation with the UAE Space Agency, dedicated to all translations related to outer space and the methods used to capture the nuances of the terms, words and phrases used within the sector.

High profile speakers are to include Shaikha Al Maskari, the Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Space Agency, and Abdullah Majid Al Ali, the Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. The session will be moderated by Mohammad Hassan Al Marzouqi of DCT Abu Dhabi.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation in Moscow is part of the organisation’s wider plans to highlight the extensive body of translated Russian literature, showcase the great work being undertaken within the translation industry and to build cultural relationships between the UAE and Russia, as the latter will be the guest of honour for the 30th edition of ADIBF in 2020.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi and Director of ADIBF, said: “Every year, ADIBF succeeds in attracting new exhibitors from around the world, thanks to the distinctive initiatives it offers to enhance opportunities for Arab publishers, with the aim of enriching its Professional Programme and driving the publishing industry in the region and the world. To strengthen ADIBF’s international presence, we are committed to participating in international book fairs to learn about the experiences of other countries in the field, attract expertise and promote ADIBF. Both the Beijing and Moscow International Book Fairs are important platforms for meeting publishers from around the world.