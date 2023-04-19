Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s public squares, main roads and bridges are all decked up in glittering lights to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.
The decorative lights, which are set up as popular motifs associated with Eid festivities, aim to spark joy and promote a sense of community spirit in the emirate, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said in a statement on Wednesday (April 19).
Municipal teams in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region installed the Eid lights, adding to the decorative elements that were up during Ramadan. Among the motifs used are geometric patterns, stars, the Eid crescent, and a variety of Eid greetings, including ‘Eid Mubarak’ and ‘May you have many happy returns’.
Decorative elements to celebrate Eid are a popular tradition in the Arab world, and Abu Dhabi has installed these festive lights over the last few years to promote a sense of celebration and happiness. In the capital city, Corniche Street, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, and the city’s major bridges are specially illuminated.
The DMT has also assured residents that the decorative elements comply with the highest standards of safety, and are therefore weather-resistant, insulated, and crafted from sustainable and eco-friendly materials.