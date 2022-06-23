Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has launched the ‘Residents Majlis’ to support integrated efforts to enhance quality of life in the emirate.
The majlis will convene members of the Abu Dhabi community, as well as representatives from ADRO and other government entities across economy, health, culture, tourism, education, transport and community development, with the aim of enhancing living standards.
ADRO is a part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, established to support the emirate’s thriving international community. The office is dedicated to helping new residents settle into Abu Dhabi, besides supporting the integration and harmonisation of the international community with the local culture and society.