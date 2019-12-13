Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (ADGMO) has launched ‘Abu Dhabi Story’, a new platform designed to grow community spirit through social media.

The platform will showcase stories sourced from Abu Dhabi via Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, offering a window into the lives of Abu Dhabi’s multicultural community. Citizens and residents will be sharing their favourite places or aspects of the city, celebrations of diversity, inclusion and community spirit amongst different cultures.

The first features on the platform include Dorian Rogers, an educator who started Rooftop Rhythms, a spoken-word poetry night connecting members of the Abu Dhabi community through their love for prose. Also featured will be Ahmad Al Baloushi, who was encouraged by Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to persue a career in the museum field. After completing his higher education, Al Baloushi now works at Louvre Abu Dhabi, fulfilling the leadership’s vision for Emirati youth.

The platform will also showcase members of the community who have practiced acts of kindness to benefit the wider community, including Khawla Barley, who established Goals UAE, an organisation that provides inclusive recreational activities for people of determination.