Abu Dhabi: As many as 1,794 reconciliation cases in civil and commercial disputes have been handled by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) in nine months from January to Septemnber this year.
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, stressed that consolidating the values of tolerance and promoting reconciliation efforts and amicable settlement of disputes is an essential part of the department’s objectives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of ADJD. .
He highlighted the efforts made in mediation and conciliation centres within the department where serious efforts are made according to an advanced methodology that adopts best practices and innovative methods to try to reach amicable settlements in civil, commercial and real estate disputes, and settle them through reconciliation without the need to refer them to the relevant courts.
According to the Mediation and Conciliation Centres covering the period from January to September 2021, the total number of civil and commercial disputes that came to the Abu Dhabi centre totalled 9,388, while the number of cases handled was 8,670. of them 1,794 disputes were reconciled, bringing the conciliation rate to 21 per cent.
The report shows that the number of disputes resolved in Abu Dhabi amounted to 6,120 cases, out of which 1,245 were concluded through conciliation. In Al Ain region, a total of 2,419 disputes were recorded, of which 516 were resolved through conciliation between the disputing parties. In the region of Al Dhafra, the number of disputes reached 134, with 33 cases settled out of court.