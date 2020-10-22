Abu Dhabi: The 250-villa Al Samha Housing Project for Emiratis was inaugurated on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
Covering 520,000 square metres, the residential villas have been built to reflect Emirati heritage, and they will soon be distributed among eligible beneficiaries.
The Dh674 million project was inaugurated by Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser, and Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
In addition to the residential villas, the residential project in the Al Samha suburb includes mosques, playgrounds and well-planned road networks. It has been completed by public facilities management firm, the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada).