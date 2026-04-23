GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026 concludes

Over 300 speakers and investors convene to drive entrepreneurship and AI growth

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Attendees at the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival (ADGEF) 2026 featured over 300 speakers, workshops and sessions on entrepreneurship, investment, AI and future economy trends, alongside initiatives supporting youth and social enterprises, including a Dh1 million grant challenge.
Attendees at the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival (ADGEF) 2026 featured over 300 speakers, workshops and sessions on entrepreneurship, investment, AI and future economy trends, alongside initiatives supporting youth and social enterprises, including a Dh1 million grant challenge.
@MohamedAlali72 | X

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival (ADGEF) 2026 concluded after three days, bringing together government entities, investors and entrepreneurs, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation.

The event featured over 300 speakers, workshops and high-level sessions on entrepreneurship, investment, AI and future economy trends, alongside initiatives supporting youth and social enterprises, including a Dh1 million grant challenge.

Participants highlighted the festival’s role in fostering collaboration, supporting startups and advancing Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based, sustainable economy.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Fund said it will continue to introduce initiatives that help entrepreneurs grow.

Khalifa Fund gives young entrepreneurs fast funding

2m read
The Al Maryah Island hosts Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Barings opens Abu Dhabi office to expand Gulf reach

2m read
ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market

Bain Capital opens Abu Dhabi office for deals

2m read
The company said the site sustained damage following recent attacks and is undergoing phased recovery, with full restoration of operations expected to take time.

Al Taweelah recovery could take up to 12 months: EGA

2m read