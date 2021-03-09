This will be the region’s first PCR testing laboratory within an airport

Abu Dhabi Airports [File image used for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Now, all passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi Airports can get a free PCR test, which gives COVID-19 test results in 90 minutes.

The new fast RT-PCR test lab in the airport is the first of its kind in the region, according to a press release by Abu Dhabi Airports. All passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport through both terminals 1 and 3 will be tested at the AUH PCR testing facility. The results will be shared by SMS and WhatsApp, and will also be available on the Alhosn mobile application.

Green list

Passengers who receive a negative PCR test and are from the list of ‘green’ countries, outlined by the government of Abu Dhabi, will not have to quarantine themselves. However, passengers not from the list of ‘green’ countries will have to isolate themselves for a period of ten days, and are also required to get a quarantine wrist band fitted at the PCR testing tent at the airport.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Through partnering with Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare, Abu Dhabi International Airport is now able to offer travellers state-of-the-art rapid testing services delivered by a dedicated laboratory facility. The introduction of the RT-PCR COVID-19 testing is a milestone achievement in our ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe resumption of international air travel and support the recovery of the aviation industry.”

The lab, being developed and operated by Pure Health will operate around the clock with up to 190 staff. It has the capacity to test 20,000 passengers and staff on a daily basis.

Vaccinated individuals

Participants in the National Vaccination Programme and Phase III clinical trials who have an identification mark (letter E or golden star) on the AlHosn app are exempted from quarantine procedures.

Transit passengers

Passengers transiting through the airport will not be tested prior to departing for their final destinations.

The lab, being developed and operated by Pure Health will operate around the clock with up to 190 staff.

Airport COVID-19 precautions