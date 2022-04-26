Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has developed the first disease atlas for one-humped dromedary camels, highlighting diseases affecting camels in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula.
Including 20 years of experience regarding animal surgeries, the atlas by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) can now be used as a certified reference by vets across the world. It contains details on 70 different diseases, as well as proposed surgical interventions.
The atlas was signed by Saeed Alameri, Adafsa director general, and Dr Monique Éloit, director general of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). The OIE will undertake marketing of the atlas to its members, and also make it available on its website.
Years of experience
The Atlas of Camel Diseases represents the efforts and experiences gained during the years of work in the field of camel surgery at the Adafsa Veterinary Hospital, as it contains surgery fundamentals to treat diseases affecting camels, along with several pictures for pathological conditions and surgical interventions, said Rashid Al Mansoori, executive director of the animal wealth sector at Adafsa.
“The atlas is a global certified reference for veterinary medicine students and young veterinarians for its valuable information on common and rare camel surgical affections,” added Dr Mohamed Nayef Talfah, a radiologist at Al Wathba Veterinary Hospital, and one of the atlas’ authors.
Surgical interventions
Taking five years to be finalised, the surgical affections atlas features some proposed surgical interventions such as uvula excision, intestinal obstruction, mandibular fractures, caesarean section, and ovarian excision. It is made up of seven different chapters, each has explanatory pictures for several topics. For instance, images show the ways to tie up, anesthetise and control camels in the field, which is key to performing a successful surgery. Furthermore, the atlas reviews diseases that require surgical intervention, including gastrointestinal, genital, musculoskeletal, skin, nasal, ear and eye disorders.
Adafsa has also signed an agreement with the OIE to establish a sub-regional representation office in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, Adafsa will provide annual financial and in-kind contributions to support the office’s activities.