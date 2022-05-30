ABU DHABI: The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has announced the automation of customs certificates to register vehicles and means of transportation.
It becomes the first customs authority at the state level that enables customers to obtain digital certificates equipped with a QR code for authentication and protection by applying for them through the unified government services platform, TAMM. In addition, the Abu Dhabi system sends the customs certificate data to the Federal Traffic System to make the data available in the licensing departments, which saves customers time, effort and cost.
The new procedure for issuing digital customs certificates is a new achievement for Abu Dhabi Customs in its strategic transformation journey and the automation of its services. It supports the administration’s vision to be a leading customs authority in the world, ushering in change to enhance security, facilitate trade and provide distinguished services.
The new procedure for issuing customs certificates keeps pace with the acceleration of the digital development of Abu Dhabi Customs, leading to fully paperless customs services. He pointed out that the certificate issuance service previously required customers to visit the Customer Happiness Centre or one of the customs centres at the border crossing points to print the customs certificate on paper. The average clearance time for the certificate was up to a day and a half, while today one can get a certificate around the clock and automatically through TAMM.
The General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi, added that automating customs certificates for vehicle registration and means of transportation contributes to facilitating customers by providing an innovative digital service that reduces time and cost and saves the customer’s journey to customs centres.
The General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi monitored a remarkable growth in the volume of demand for customs certificates, which reached 97.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. This motivated the administration to start implementing a well-studied plan that resulted in complete automation of the issuance of customs certificates for the registration of vehicles and means of transportation by the end of April 2022, as dealers issued 3,049 self-certificates were through 226 digital transactions within 11 days, most of them during the Al-Fitr feast holidays and without visiting the centre.