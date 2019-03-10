Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has adopted an interactive writ of summons in Chinese, after adopting writs in other languages, including English and Hindi, which will enable foreigners to understand litigation procedures.

Yousuf Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary at the ADJD, said the initiative would simplify litigation procedures and improve efficiency of judicial services. Al Abri added that adopting multilingual writs of summons, petitions, claims and request forms, aims to develop judicial services, in line with the ‘Ghadan 2021’ plan, as well as to ensure transparency and provide customers with legal awareness through an interactive model of writs of summons. Writs of summons, petitions and request forms are available on the ADJD’s website.