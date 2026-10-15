Abu Dhabi car crash: Bangladeshi expat community in UAE mourns mother and son, 15

Durga Puja plans toned down as friends, school pay tribute to mother, son killed in crash
Abu Dhabi: A close-knit Bangladeshi community in the capital is grieving the loss of a mother and her teenage son, who were killed in a car crash on their way to a community get-together on Monday night.
The Bangladeshi Embassy in Abu Dhabi had on Wednesday confirmed to Gulf News that the victims were Ashima Chowdhury, 48, and her son Aritra Biswas, 15. Her husband, Sree Swarup Kanti Biswas, 59, who was driving, survived with injuries.
The accident happened at about 9pm near Al Wathba Bridge on Al Ain Road, when a speeding car reportedly hit the family's vehicle from behind. Police are investigating the case.
The family has decided to conduct the last rites at a crematorium in Al Ain.
Family friend and journalist Sanjit Kumar Shil is assisting Sree Swarup, along with other community members, in arranging the funeral. Community members are also supporting the grieving father and the couple's daughter with the paperwork.
Sanjit has known the family since they arrived in the UAE. He has been in the country since 2001, while Sree Swarup, an engineer whom friends call Sourav Da (brother), came in 2003 and Ashima, who worked with a travel agency, joined him in 2007.
"Ashima was like a sister to me, and Aritra was like my son," he said. His wife is also a friend of the family.
He said the pain of losing them is made harder by seeing the grief of Sree Swarup and the couple's daughter, Anushua Biswas, a fourth-year psychology student at a university in Dubai. Anushua was at home when tragedy struck her family.
Aritra's school, Future Leaders International Private School Branch 2, in Abu Dhabi, paid tribute to him and his mother on social media. It said the school community mourns the loss of "our beloved student" and his mother and extended its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.
"May they find strength, comfort and peace in the support of those around them," the school said, adding that Aritra and his mother "will always be remembered and forever held in our hearts".
The deaths come just as Bangladeshi Hindus in the UAE were gearing up for Durga Puja, the largest and most significant religious and cultural festival for the community.
Those close to the family have now called off big celebrations.
"We are not in a situation to celebrate anything now. We will only be praying at homes. There won't be big gatherings or celebrations," Sanjit said.
Friends say the family was active in community get-togethers and cultural activities, and their house was a hub for birthdays and social events.
"It's impossible to accept that a happy family will be turned upside down in a moment like this," said a family friend, Prasanto Kumar Das.
Ashima is remembered as a lively presence at gatherings who used to enthral everyone with her songs.
Prasanto said she was particularly known for her bhajans (devotional songs). He called her didi (elder sister) and recalled families spending time together at various festivals and special occasions. He said Ashima used to appreciate the way he recited songs, and he also fondly remembered discussing cricket with Aritra.
"There are many photos of us together at our gatherings and there are even more memories in my heart," he posted in his tribute.
Ashima also leaves behind friends from her school days. Tarun Chowdhury, who studied with her, stated that she was a beloved member of their SSC-'93 batch and always kept their "Sakul 93" WhatsApp group lively.