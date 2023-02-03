Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has called on all event organisers and venue owners to adhere to the UAE’s customs, and to avoid engaging in any acts or arrangements that infringe on the public order or morals of the UAE.
The emirate’s culture sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) issued a circular to general managers at hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, and owners of museums, as well as cultural and leisure venue owners. The circular was also shared by the authority through its social media platforms.
“Kindly note that all event organizers and venue owners must adhere to the UAE’s customs, traditions, and heritage which must be respected. Avoid any activity that is of a racist or extremist nature, or that disturbs public order and morals in the country,” DCT Abu Dhabi said in the circular.
“In case of signing any contract between both parties, ensure clearly in all contracts signed, with all venues assigned for different types of events, that the responsibility will be handled by the event applicant,” it added.
Legal action
Legal action may be taken if violations are found during inspections by the authority.
“Please note that the…establishments will be checked by DCT Abu Dhabi’s inspectors to verify compliance with these instructions. We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned to avoid any legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force,” the circular said.