Fellow Keralite injured after the van they were in hit a truck

DUBAI: An Indian expat was killed and another injured in a road accident in Dubai on Friday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a truck, a social worker told Gulf News.

Naseer Vatanappally, Indian social worker, said the two, who were from Abu Dhabi, had come in a van to Dubai to buy fish which they supplied to groceries.

Image Credit: Supplied

He said the deceased, Muhammed Savad, was 19 years old and hailed from Mallappuram in India’s Kerala. He was in the passenger seat when the accident took place.

Mohamed Abdul Bari, 42, who was driving, was injured. He also hailed from Kerala (Vadakkuuri), the social worker said, adding, he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai for treatement.