Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has banned heavy vehicles from the emirate’s roads until the fog clears, with penalties for all violators.
On a statement on social media issued on Tuesday evening, the Police said it was implementing a ban on the movement of trucks, buses, and heavy vehicles on the internal and external roads of the emirate until the visibility is restored.
The statement added that the measure contributed to enhancing traffic and road user safety.
Violators will receive a Dh500 fine, and four black points, in accordance with Article No 104 of Decree No 178 of 2017 regarding driving in times of fog in violations of the instructions of the concerned authority, the Police said.
Vehicle pile-up
On Tuesday, one person was killed and eight others injured during a multiple vehicle pile-up in Maqatara area during the morning fog. The Police announced that a lack of attention to the weather conditions, and failure to maintain sufficient distance between vehicles, was the cause of the accident.
Motorist alerts
Motorists also received SMS messages on Tuesday evening warning them of the foggy conditions.
“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limited displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely,” read the SMS, sent as part of the Police’s new alert system. The system aims to enhance road safety by providing timely information to motorists.