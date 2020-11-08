Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Arts Society is currently holding a number of discussion sessions to enhance the planning efforts for the next fifty years to contribute in shaping the future of the country.
This is in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that the year 2020 is the year of preparation for the fifty, to start formulating a national action strategy in preparation for the next fifty years at all federal and local levels.
'Clear strategy'
Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Arts Society ADAS, Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, said, “Our organisation is setting a clear strategy that works to expand its partnerships globally with entities that meet their trends, projects and passion to embraces art and creative artists from all over the world.” The strategy integrates and develops culture and arts elements within its educational system by offering new unconventional, innovative visions and ideas represented in training workshops, educational programs and vocational training for talents, in addition to encouraging the active participation of various segments of the society.
“Based on our national and cultural responsibility to enhance the international presence of the UAE in a manner befitting its honourable history and ancient civilisation, we are in the process of developing an integrated, creative and artistic cultural system with a developed infrastructure that reflects positively on society and contributes to build bridges of communication between different cultures and civilisations that would place our country in advanced positions in all global humanitarian, development and civilisation indicators”.