Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emirate is set to see a number partial road closures over the weekend, the emirate’s transport regulator announced on Friday (March 10).
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) shared the details of the closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully amid the detours.
Abu Dhabi city
In Abu Dhabi city, two right lanes on the Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street — in the stretch between Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and Khalifa Al Mubarak Street — will be closed from 11:30pm on Saturday, March 11 to 5am on Monday, March 13.
A ramp on Wahat Al Karama Street at its intersection with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street will also be partially closed from midnight on Saturday, March 11 to 5am on Monday, March 13.
A ramp on Al Reef Bridge, heading from Al Falah area towards Dubai, will be closed to traffic from midnight on Saturday, March 22 to 5am on Monday, March 13.
Al Ain
The Mohamed Bin Khalifa Street in Al Ain has also been closed from March 10 until Thursday, April 20. Traffic has, meanwhile, been diverted to the opposite side.
In addition, a section of the Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street, at the intersection with Saeed Bin Tahnoun the First Street, will also be closed from Sunday, March 12 until Thursday, April 6.