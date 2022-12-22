Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the ‘Your home, your responsibility’ awareness campaign in the cities and regions of Abu Dhabi to combat crowding in residential areas.

As part of the campaign, field inspections in residential areas will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Any person violating the provisions and regulations of Law No. 8 of 2019 concerning the Regulation of Occupancy of Properties and Residential Units can be fined up to Dh1million, DMT announced on Thursday.

As per Law No. 8, a residential unit is deemed crowded when occupied in a manner that is out of proportion to its area and facilities provided.

City's appearance

By managing overcrowding in residential units in the Emirate, the awareness campaign will lessen the distortion of the city’s appearance, the lack of security and safety standards, and the general state of cleanliness within residences.

The awareness campaign, launched in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, aims to protect community members and raise their awareness of the adverse effects of overcrowding to enhance the standard of living in the emirate. It urges all citizens, real estate owners, and businesses to follow the law by limiting the number of people per residential unit and housing workers in residential areas designated for them, away from family homes.

Inspection campaigns will begin in the first quarter of 2023 by the inspectors of the three municipalities of the emirate. The implementation of the regulation is preceded by several mechanisms that include administrative penalties for violations. DMT is responsible for imposing fines and following up on compliance with the implementation of the decision.

How to dispute, get a discount

DMT is also offering a discounted settlement option wherein violators must pay 75 per cent of the total administrative fine specified for the violation if paid within a period not exceeding 60 days from the settlement option’s date. In addition, DMT has also established a grievance process where the violator can submit a grievance request through the TAMM platform within a week of the reported violation.

DMT highlighted the importance of creating and implementing legislation and laws that contribute to creating a safe community that is integral to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s quality of life.

How to report violations

DMT will ensure the implementation of the law regulating the occupancy of housing units in the emirate to maintain the general appearance, improve the quality of life, and achieve the well-being of residents. It will also ensure humanitarian situations are considered while enforcing the law.

DMT underlined the importance of residents’ civic duty and responsibility to report overcrowding cases. Owners, investors, and tenants must adhere to these essential leasing standards and requirements or face the consequences of committing any violations.