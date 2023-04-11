Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) here has issued a fresh reminder about the requirements for charitable activities to raise funds in Abu Dhabi emirate through legal channels.
In a statement, the authority, which oversees the social sector, clarified that no entity is allowed to establish, organise, or perform any act aimed at collecting donations in Abu Dhabi without obtaining a permit from DCD.
These initiatives can only carried out by licensed charities, federal, local, and civil bodies with the required authorisations.
Regulations on donations
Mahasin Al Hosani, director of licensing at DCD, said that Federal Law No 3 of 2021, concerning the regulation of donations, and Cabinet Resolution No. 96 of 2022, concerning the executive regulations of the same law, are considered important legal pillars in the country as they protect the charitable spirit inherent in UAE society from being exploited.
The entities licensed to receive donations in Abu Dhabi include the Emirates Red Crescent, Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Faraj Fund, Emirates Nature-WWF, Operation Smile UAE, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The law also defines the authorised entities and people who are granted permission by the authority to collect donations.
These entities must obtain a permit from the DCD in accordance with requirements specified in the federal law and its regulations.