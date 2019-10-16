Selected from a draw of passengers to have passed through terminal during summer

The winner, Afsal Chemban, receives the cheque from Mr. Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Afsal Chemban was announced the winner of a Dh1 million prize from a draw of passengers who passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) between June and August.

Chemban was revealed during a live-streamed draw at Abu Dhabi International Airport recently, following the conclusion of the ‘Feel Good. Fly AUH’ campaign.

Chemban said: “When I participated in the raffle draw organized by Abu Dhabi International Airport, I did not expect to win the grand prize, especially knowing that hundreds of thousands of other passengers would also be participating. I never thought that traveling through Abu Dhabi International Airport would change my life like this, and I am incredibly grateful. I would like to thank Abu Dhabi Airports, which in my experience has always tried to provide travelers with great services and has become my favorite airport from which to travel to and from the UAE.”

The ‘Feel Good. Fly AUH’ campaign launched in the summer of 2019 enabled passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi International Airport to enter into a raffle draw for AED 1 million and provided them with the option of redeeming one of four exciting offers: a free Careem ride to AUH; a voucher for AED 100 to spend in Abu Dhabi Duty Free; a free VIP Terminal departure from AUH; or free 7 days parking service at the airport.

Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “At Abu Dhabi Airports we are delighted to provide our passengers with exciting and rewarding offers and opportunities, in addition to delivering a smooth and seamless travel experience.”