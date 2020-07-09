Abu Dhabi: Air India Express ticketing office has temporarily been shifted to the India Social and Cultural Centre's (ISC) premises in Abu Dhabi at Mina Zayed, officials from the ISC said on Thursday.
The Air India Express office will be functioning temporarily at the ISC premises from July 10 from 9am to 6pm daily with proper COVID-19 protocol.
Jojo J. Ambooken, honorary general secretary of the ISC, said, "We write to inform that we have received a humanitarian request from the Air India Office Abu Dhabi, to use our premises as temporary ticketing office for repatriation flights."
The “Vande Bharat Mission” ticketing service has been suspended temporarily due to huge crowd build up around Air India Express city office in Khalidiya and causes a lot of inconvenience to neighbouring commercial establishments and residents and also causing a law and order problem in the area," he said.
Express city office in Khalidiya and causes a lot of inconvenience to neighbouring commercial establishments and residents and also causing a law and order problem in the area," he said.
"Since it is a humanitarian gesture from our side to our fellow Indians who are facing lot of problems due to pandemic situations and going back to India by the repatriation flights, it is our moral responsibility to help the distressed people by offering our premises to Air India Express to function their office temporarily for issuing air tickets to our community people," said Ambooken.
The centre also informed that it has obtained a special permission from the relevant authority to provide the premises for a limited period.
the relevant authority to provide the premises for a limited period.