Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club has achieved a new Guinness World Record for The Largest Sand Image.
The record-breaking image was attempted on January 30, 2022, and measured 23,267.57 square metres.
Image by Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club features outline of UAE map, portraits of leaders
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club has achieved a new Guinness World Record for The Largest Sand Image.
The record-breaking image was attempted on January 30, 2022, and measured 23,267.57 square metres.