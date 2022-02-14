Sand
The record-setting image. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club has achieved a new Guinness World Record for The Largest Sand Image.

The record-breaking image was attempted on January 30, 2022, and measured 23,267.57 square metres.

It featured an outline of the map of the UAE, and portraits of some of its illustrious leaders, including the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.