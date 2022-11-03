Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today visited Abu Dhabi’s Parenthood: The Unconference event.
Sheikh Abdullah attended a keynote speech delivered by clinical psychologist Dr Shefali Tsabary. He also toured the event halls, meeting with participants and engaging with the interactive activations.
The conference, which runs until tomorrow, November 4, is organised by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), the emirate’s private and charter education regulator, and it highlights the importance of parental engagement for children’ssuccess.
During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Sara Awadh Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, chairperson of the Federal Authority for Early Education, and Adek chairperson of ADEK, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.
Dr Tsabary, a renowned psychologist, mindfulness expert and New York Times bestselling author, focussed on how to be a conscious parent in her keynote speech.