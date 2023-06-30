Dubai: To provide the best treatment for children of determination in the areas of motor, functional and mental rehabilitation, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has sponsored a sports treatment hall at the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs in Dubai.

The new facility forms part of Dewa’s efforts to promote Dubai’s inspiring model in including and empowering people of determination in society.

As part of this sponsorship, Dewa provided the necessary equipment and devices to ensure the provision of an inclusive treatment programme, compatible with the needs and requirements of people of determination with various disabilities.

Volunteers

More than 30 volunteers from Dewa participated in preparing the hall to receive people of determination.

“We are keen to enhance the percentage of community happiness about our support for people of determination, which reached 94 per cent in 2022, by launching and encouraging community initiatives and programmes to maximise the engagement of this important segment in society and consolidating their positive involvement with their community,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“This is part of our commitment to achieving the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families,” Al Tayer added.

'A City for Everyone'

“It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an accessible city for people of determination.

“We also attach great importance to transforming Dubai into one of the most dynamic cities in the world.”

Sustainability

“We adopt a sustainable strategy to support inclusive health in Dubai, and provide all opportunities and tools that allow people of determination to unleash their potential, prove their capabilities, and consolidate their contribution to promoting the development process on an equal basis with others,” said Al Tayer.

Dr. Nadia Khalil Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses), expressed her profound happiness and gratitude for this fruitful cooperation with Dewa.

Dr. Al Sayegh commended the affection and love that was clearly shown by the volunteers from Dewa, led by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer. This embodied the great importance that Dewa attaches to people of determination, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to maximise the participation and inclusion of this important segment of society.