Dubai: As many as 898,100 people entered Dubai through the Hatta border in the first quarter of 2019, an official said on Sunday.

Major General Mohammad Al Marri, director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, said the port witnessed 35 per cent increase in the number of passengers compared to recent years.

“It is a unique land port and offers the best services to customers. The port welcomed 898,100 travellers this year,” Maj Gen Al Marri said at the GDRFA centre located at the Hatta Border Crossing Point.