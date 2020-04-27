Proclamations were done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic

Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As many as 852 new muslims converted in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. That figure is up from 838 this time last year.

“The centre has consistently spread Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, and promoted the values of tolerance, by delivering civilisational discourse to various groups of society, which has resulted in a high level of public awareness in Dubai among resident communities,” said centre director Hind Mohammed Lootah.

Proclamations were done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and Hana Abdullah Al-Jallaf, Head of the New Muslim Welfare section, said interest in Islam had risen amid the exceptional circumstances the world was now facing.

Those interested in becoming Muslim can contact the centre via 800 600 and the IACAD App.

Requests will be sent to guides to liase in the language of the applicant.