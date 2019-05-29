Fire experts have taken charge of the site in bid to establish the cause of the fire

Sharjah: Up to 74 quad bikes and motor bikes went up in flames after a fire broke out at a rental shop in Al Badayer, Sharjah on Wednesday afternoon, a Civil Defence official has confirmed.

According to Sharjah Civil Defence, they were alerted about the fire at 1.30pm.

Firefighters from Al Madam Fire Station arrived and controlled the fire. It took one hour to extinguish fire completely.

No injuries were reported, said Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of the Media and Public Relation Department at Sharjah Civil Defence.