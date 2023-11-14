Abu Dhabi: Ethmar International Holding (EIH) PJSC, a prominent multi-sector holding company, has announced more than 700 job openings for Emirati individuals through its groundbreaking ‘Ethmarati’ programme.
Launched at the prestigious (Tawdheef X Zaheb) 2023 exhibition, which runs until November 15 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the initiative is a comprehensive Emiratisation effort.
The ‘Ethmarati’ programme, a testament to EIH’s commitment to Emirati workforce development, extends over 700 job opportunities within EIH and its subsidiaries.
Boosting employability
It aims to equip them with valuable knowledge, fostering greater employability, particularly within the dynamic landscape of the private sector.
This initiative underscores EIH’s dedication to cultivating local talent and contributing to the professional growth of the Emirati workforce. Job seekers are encouraged to explore the diverse opportunities presented by the ‘Ethmarati’ program.
EIH’s multi-industry sector portfolio of companies includes travel and tourism, oil and gas, technology, marketing communications, real estate, facility management, drone solutions, human capital, procurement services, and others.
Emiratisation vision
EIH is a regular participant at this key annual event and exhibition dedicated to enabling Emiratis access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Commenting on the launch of the Ethmarati program, Ali Elgebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, said: “The Ethmarati Programme is aligned to and plays an active role in supporting the UAE leadership’s Emiratisation vision and goals for enhancing the skill set of Emirati youth and their involvement in the private sector.
“We are excited to showcase this program at this year’s Tawdheef x Zaheb, which is a fantastic event for fulfilling the potential of a new generation of Emiratis.
“EIH is at the heart of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s future social and economic growth and development. This program will provide Emirati talent the opportunity to undergo specialized training with experts in various sectors and ensure they gain real-world experience, preparing them for successful careers. EIH’s group of companies currently covers nine industry sectors representing its own enabling private sector ecosystem for such individuals to explore a wide range of career opportunities and work with specialist industry experts,” Elgebely added.