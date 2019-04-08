Sharjah: The Kalimat Foundation for Children’s Empowerment donated 700 Arabic books to seven schools across Jordan provided by Sharjah Media Council, it was announced on Monday.

The distribution is part of the ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative that aims to provide books to children in underprivileged communities worldwide.

One of the schools was for orphans on a refugee camp. The initiative was launched in 2017 at the Sharjah International Book Fair and has received support from Sharjah Media Council, Sharjah Book Authority, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Ladies Club, Knowledge without Borders, the ‘1001 Titles’ initiative, the UAE Board on Books for Young People, plus other establishments and personalities.