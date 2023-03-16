Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the official working hours for Abu Dhabi Government employees on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan will be 70 per cent remote and 30 per cent in office.
In addition, all government-operated universities and schools will operate 100 per cent remotely on Fridays during the holy month, taking into consideration prescheduled exams.
The initiative aims to enable social traditions in Ramadan by providing flexibility during official working hours. It will allow Abu Dhabi Government entities to continue providing services in an optimal manner, and allow students in government-operated universities and schools in the emirate more flexibility in their educational activities.