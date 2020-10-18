Dubai: As many as 6800 lucky visitors from Europe flying Emirates to Dubai will get free entry at Dubai Frame.
This has come through after Dubai Municipality entered into a partnership agreement with Emirates airline for a promotional campaign to introduce Dubai Frame as a tourist destination in selected countries in Europe. “The campaign aims to contribute to raising the rate of tourism classification line for Dubai Frame on the Dubai map for tourism in European destinations as well as to support tourism facilities in the emirate,” the municipality said in a press release.
Talib Julfar, CEO, Infrastructure Services Sector in the Municipality stated: “Dubai Municipality signing of the agreement with Emirates is an embodiment of its commitment to support and enhance the unique position that Dubai occupies in various fields, especially the tourism field. Under the agreement, 6,800 tickets to enter Dubai Frame will be offered to Emirates passengers, which enhances the promotion of the Frame as it is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the emirate.”
The ticket rates for Dubai Frame are Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for children between three and 12 years. Entry is free for children under three years, people of determination and two companions.
Dubai Frame is one of the latest tourist attractions in the country since its inauguration in January 2018. It represents a prominent edifice that frames enchanting scenes and views of the old and modern Dubai within a “single frame” to form a bridge linking the emirate’s past with its thriving present. The most important thing that distinguishes the Frame is the glass sky bridge with a breathtaking technology, where the visitors’ path is designed using smart panels to be a transparent floor by simply walking on it with the feeling that of walking in the air, as well as enjoying a unique view of the area surrounding the Frame from 150 metres above.