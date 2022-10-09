Dubai: As many as 67 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh14,925 each, in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday.
EWINGS, the operator of Mahzooz, on Sunday also said 2,969 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Lourans from Syria, Sehrish from Pakistan, and Carrol from the Philippines.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on October 15.