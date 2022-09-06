The programme aims to catalyse the development of next-generation healthcare talent in the UAE, and provides students with real-life exposure to medical, nursing, and other healthcare professions across the Mubadala Health network.

It began at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in 2016, and following its success and positive reception by students and academic institutions, it was expanded to encompass other Mubadala Health partners.

This year, 60 students from various educational institutes in Abu Dhabi participated in the summer programme, which was launched by Mubadala Health’s flagship partner, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital was the first to host the students and provide them with comprehensive orientation sessions and an exclusive opportunity to shadow caregivers on their day-to-day clinical and non-clinical tasks across the hospital, while gaining valuable exposure to the dynamic elements of a career in healthcare.

Mubadala Health and its partners welcomed 60 high school students as part of its Junior Caregiver Programme this summer.

Following their experience at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, students were rotated across several other Mubadala Health assets, gaining first-hand knowledge across different healthcare organisations and specialities, further driving their interest towards diverse career opportunities within the healthcare industry. At the end of the program, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosted a graduation ceremony to present the students with completion certificates.

Home-grown talent

“At Mubadala Health we have always been committed to developing the future generation of home-grown talent. Initiatives like the Junior Caregiver Programme provide first-hand experience and exposure to the exciting career paths in our vibrant and flourishing healthcare sector that await them. Educating future generations on career opportunities in healthcare supports the wider efforts of Mubadala Health in transforming the region’s healthcare landscape and helping create a sustainable healthcare sector for the UAE,” said Suaad Al Hammadi, chief human capital officer at Mubadala Health.

