SHARJAH: Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, an investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is seeking to increase the number of its hybrid vehicle cars that operate dually on both fuel and electricity.
Sharjah Taxi has so far completed hybrid vehicle conversions towards 65 per cent of its vehicle fleet in the Eastern Region, where pollution caused by vehicle exhausts has come considerably.
The company aims to reach 100 per cent of hybrid vehicle conversion of its entire fleet of cars eventually.
Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, said: “As part of our plan and strategy, we seek to convert about 60 per cent of the Sharjah Taxi fleet operating at Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah City to environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles by the end of the current year.”
He said, “Converting regular fleet vehicles to hybrid vehicles makes a substantial and effective contribution to securing a safe, clean, attractive and sustainable environment that enhances the reputation and prestige of Sharjah. Such a step is consistent with the directions of the Sharjah Government, and is based on the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”
He highlighted the ongoing global issue of environmental protection and preservation, and how Sharjah boasts manifestations of a clean environment throughout the emirate, in work spaces, institutions and public places.