Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi announced that 5,000 new job opportunities will be provided for national cadres, including doctors, nurses and allied health professionals and administrative cadres until the end of 2025.
The move is in line with the department’s efforts to support Emiratisation initiatives in the emirate’s health sector and provide it with efficient and professional Emirati medical cadres, as well as to contribute to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading healthcare destination globally.
The department, the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, has called on all health facilities in the emirate to achieve the objectives of Emiratisation by retaining and increasing Emiratization rates within their health and administrative cadres.
The department is working closely with healthcare providers in the emirate to raise Emiratisation rates in medical professions, including doctors, nursing staff and allied health professions, as well as administrative staff working in the fields of information technology, human resources, accounting and finance, legal affairs and others.
Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the department, said: "In line with the directives of our wise leadership, the Emiratisation target has been implemented at healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi in order to empower national competencies to contribute to the healthcare system and establish a competitive knowledge-based economy in the emirate.”
It also align with the department's efforts to provide the healthcare sector with national talent to achieve the Emiratisation agenda for the health workforce and ensure its sustainability.