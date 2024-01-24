Abu Dhabi: More than 50 speakers and 2,000 people are expected to attend a two-day global conference on dialogue of civilisations, co-existence and tolerance to be co-hosted by the UAE and a United Nations agency next month.
The Emirates Scholar Research Centre (ESRC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), will organise the International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference February 20-21, 2024.
The event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB).
The event, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will attract 50+ speakers and 2,000+ participants from the UAE and abroad.
Promoting co-existence
The event is aimed at exploring a variety of topics, such as exchanging historical experiences, the role of culture in promoting coexistence, and the importance of understanding and respecting cultural differences in contemporary societies.
The opening address will be delivered by Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and UNAOC High Representative, and Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).
Promoting understanding, cooperation
The conference aims to study the promotion of understanding and cooperation between different civilisations from a scientific and research perspective.
It will bring together experts, academics, and stakeholders from various fields to discuss scientific and research issues related to promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence.
The conference will cover a wide range of scientific topics, such as exchanging experiences and lessons learned from history, the role of culture and cultural transformation in promoting coexistence, multiculturalism in contemporary societies, the importance of understanding and respecting civilisational differences, and investment in community development.