Dubai: The Expert Affairs Committee at Dubai Courts has decided to celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee in a different way where a total of 50 Emirati experts have taken the legal oath before Judge Khalid Obaid Al Mansouri, chairman of the committee.
The move comes as part of the committee’s plans to support the government’s ongoing efforts to build a safe society and a just and effective judiciary system. It is also to achieve excellence in the judicial sector at all levels and bolster Dubai's leading position in the global legal and judicial field by regulating the work of experts before the judicial authorities in Dubai.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Judge Khaled Mubarak Kansham, Vice-Chairman of the Expert Affairs Committee and Mohammed Ahmad Al Obaidli, Executive Director, Case Management Sector as well as other senior judges and officials.