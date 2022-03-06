Dubai: It was loads of fun — from sunup to sundown — as hundreds of participants on 4X4 vehicles of various colours and sizes conquered the seemingly endless sand dunes of Tilal Swaihan today for the 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive - ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’, with Nissan as the automotive sponsors.
Day 2 saw the fun come to a satisfying end as participants completed a fun-filled weekend adventure.
Participants unanimously agreed the event was a fun-filled adventure, one they enjoyed with family and friends. They added that they had eagerly waited for the Fun Drive which was held after a two-year gap. All in all everyone has left the Tilal Sweihan venue with a smile and great memories.