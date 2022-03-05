Copy-of-NAT-220305-GN-FUNDRIVE-ARAMZAN-35-(Read-Only)
Participants at Gulf News OverNighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

The 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan got off to a roaring start today. Action-filled Day 1 offers loads of excitement all along the route and at the camp site. The highlight of the night was the ceremonial cutting of the enormous cake celebrating the 40th edition of Gulf News Fun Drive.


Abdul Hamid Ahmad-Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri CEO, ADNEC cutting the cake during the Gulf News Overnight fun drive at Tilal Sweihan in Al Ain Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Fire jugglers in action on stage at campsite. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News



Dancer performs belly dance on stage. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Crowd enjoying belly dance. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Some fitness fun at Nature Valley kiosk Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Evening crowd at sponsors' installations. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Families testing the new Nissan Patrol Nismo. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Participants pass by camels after 5th check point. Image Credit: Virendra saklani/Gulf News
Up close and front ! As we drive along Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Participants play on the dunes. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Participants take break while on their way to check point 5.
Gulf News volunteers at Check point 3 Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Ajay Masand and Anjani Kumar enjoy the desert while taking a break from dune bashing. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Here is some archery right in the middle of the desert ! Welcome to the second check point Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Ships of the desert meet the off-roaders. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Participants conquering dunes. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Participants going through a patch of green. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Cars and camels. Off-roaders pass by a group of camels, the original ships of the desert. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
No sweat. Emirati national Mohammed has experienced a tyre coming out of the rim but the rescuers were quick to the rescue and he is now back in action. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

The first check point of the Gulf News Fun Drive. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Participants taking a break from desert action. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Participants with the foreground of rocky sand. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4X4 vehicles of various colours and sizes dot the seemingly endless sand dunes of Tilal Swaihan.

A meeting of their own! Vehicles gather on the dunes. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Beginners and professionals put to test their driving skills in the desert. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News
4X4 vehicles of various colours and sizes dot the seemingly endless sand dunes of Tilal Swaihan Image Credit: Maya Angela Tesorero/Fun Drive participant
The first hundred cars are now out in the desert and the line is still getting longer at the starting line. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Participants at the starting point of the Gulf News fun drive. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Fun Drive is on. Marshals’ cars have left the starting point and the first batch of vehicles are ready to conquer the sand dunes.


Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Gulf News (right) with Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri CEO, ADNEC, flag off the mega desert adventure!
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Gulf News (right) with Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri CEO, ADNEC, flag off the mega desert adventure! Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News


Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Gulf News at the starting point to flag off the mega desert adventure!

Participants have lined up at the starting line. Engines are on; the Fun Drive is about to start.

It’s flag off time ! The 40th Gulf News Fun drive about to kick start the “Tilal Sweihan Overnighter Experience” Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, right, with Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

John Spiller, route director at the 40th Gulf News Fun Drive says this year’s route has been designed to suit first time drivers as well as the more seasoned drivers.
Participants line up to take selfies and group shots with the 2.5-metre high off-road ‘giant’.
Participants line up to take selfies and group shots with the 2.5-metre high off-road ‘giant’. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News


Satish and Arjun setting up the flag on top of their car. The flag serves as a warning to the vehicle behind, especially while crossing the dunes.
A participant deflating the tyre before hitting the desert.
Recovery crew is ready to roll. Should anyone experience any trouble in the desert, these guys are ready to assist.
Process is smooth at the registration booth as participants have pre-registered.
Marshall’s collecting water cases provided by Aqua De Fonte and Goody bags by Castrol.
A sanitisation tunnel is set up at the entrance to ensure health and safety of participants.
It’s a cool, windy day. And what better way to start the a day of desert fun but with a cup of piping hot tea or coffee
Participants head for the breakfast before they hit the desert. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Meet Chef Hamdan, assistant director of culinary and Chef Philip, executive Chef, Capital Hospitaliy ADNEC - the men behind the culinary delights over two days of the Gulf News Fun Drive.
Early ‘birds’ catch early breakfast. A sumptuous breakfast is being served before Gulf News Fun Drive participants get their vehicles ready for a whole day of desert adventure.
About 1800 breakfasts readied for 40th Gulf News Fundrive - Tilal Sweihan Overnighter Experience.
