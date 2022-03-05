The 40th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive 2022 at Tilal Swaihan got off to a roaring start today. Action-filled Day 1 offers loads of excitement all along the route and at the camp site. The highlight of the night was the ceremonial cutting of the enormous cake celebrating the 40th edition of Gulf News Fun Drive.
4X4 vehicles of various colours and sizes dot the seemingly endless sand dunes of Tilal Swaihan.
The Fun Drive is on. Marshals’ cars have left the starting point and the first batch of vehicles are ready to conquer the sand dunes.
Participants have lined up at the starting line. Engines are on; the Fun Drive is about to start.
Read more
- Gulf News Fun Drive will be fun for all, route director says
- Beyond the dunes: Diverse offerings await participants of Gulf News Fun Drive powered by Nissan
- Nissan joins Gulf News Fun Drive as official automotive sponsor
- Dunes, entertainment and dining: Gulf News Fun Drive powered by Nissan set for March 5 and 6