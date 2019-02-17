Abu Dhabi: A total of 37 warnings were issued to stores selling fresh produce and fish during recent inspections conducted by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.
The health and safety violations were found during checks at the Fish and Vegetable Market in the capital’s Madinat Zayed area, and shop owners were advised to rectify their practices or face a Dh1,000 fine.
Inspectors also educated vendors about safe handling and storage practices for different kinds of produce in order to enhance public health and safety. Following inspections, the market was also cleaned thoroughly, and all produce stored outside the outlets removed.