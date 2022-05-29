Dubai: A total of 36 winners each took home Dh55,555 after sharing a Dh2 million prize in the UAE-based Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The latest round of the weekly draw at Mahzooz UAE Studio saw 1,609 participants take home a total of Dh2,849,500 in prize money.
While 36 winners shared the second prize of Dh2 million after matching four out of the five winning numbers, 1,570 participants won Dh350 each after matching three out of five winning numbers (5,10,14,33,37).
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on June 4.
Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic.