Dubai: A total of 31 social media influencers and organisations were awarded on Monday for their positive and influential role on social media during the Arab Social Media Influencers Award Ceremony on Monday.
Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, was announced as the winner of the Personality of the Year Award and was honoured in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, presented the awards to the winners on stage at the third Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The awards were split into two categories, one for individuals, and another for institutions that have made a positive impact on the development and prosperity of their communities while contributing to the progress and development of people.
During the ceremony, Abdul Qader Mosahel, Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs won in the politics category for individuals, while Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, received an award on behalf of the Supreme Council for Sports and Youth in Bahrain, who won in the youth category for organisations.
Shaikh Nasser is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Charity Organisation and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC),
Meanwhile, Shaikh Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department — Ajman was awarded in the youth category for individuals.
Dubai Police were awarded in the safety and security category for institutions.
Other winners were also honoured in different categories, which included: tolerance, community service, education, entrepreneurship, youth, technology, economics, politics, health, culture and arts, security and safety, environment, tourism and recreation.
The Audience Award, which was introduced this year in order to enable social media users to nominate an influential Arab figure who had a significant impact on the development of their communities, went to Egyptian comedy actor Mohammad Henedi.
Winners in Individuals Category:
■ Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan: Personality of the Year category.
■ Abdul Qader Mosahel, Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs: Politics category
■ Shaikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi: Youth Category
■ Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, the deputy of development and planning for the General Sports Authority: Sports Category
■ Monther Al Mazki: Community Service Category
■ Abdul Rahman Al Rashid: Media Category
■ Ans Iskandar: Tourism Category
■ Nadine Njeim: Culture and Arts Category
■ Joe Al Hawa, CNBC Arabic presenter: Economics Category
■ Huda Kattan: Entrepreneurship Category
■ Abdullah Al Sobaih: Technology Category
■ Ahmad Abdul Malek: Health Category
■ Ahmad Sherrif: Entertainment Category
■ Mohammad Honedi: Audience Award
Winners in Institutions category:
■ Dubai Police: Safety and Security Category
■ Supreme Council for Sports and Youth in Bahrain: Youth Category
■ Al Waleed Humanitarian Organisation: Community Service Category
■ Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre: Tolerance Category
■ Alarabiya: Media Category
■ Ministry of Tourism in Oman: Government Category
■ Emirates Policy Centre: Politics Category
■ Jordan Tourism Board: Tourism Category
■ Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University: Education Category
■ StoryTel Arabia: Culture and Arts Category
■ Argaam: Economics Category
■ Boutiqaat: Entrepreneurship Category
■ FilGoal: Sports Category
■ Tech Voice: Technology Category
■ Children’s Cancer Hospital: Health Category
■ Arabia Weather: Environment Category
■ TV11: Entertainment Category