Ras Al Khaimah

As many as 30 female workers of a cleaning company were rescued by Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence after a fire broke out in their accommodation in Al Rams area on Monday after midnight, Brig Mohammad Abdullah Al Za’abi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Department, said

The operations room of Civil Defence received a call reporting the incident.

Firefighters from Al Halila station as well as police patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

The Asian and African workers were moved safely from their accommodation which also contained five cooking gas cylinders.

The 30 females are working for a cleaning company and the company had rented the premises, he said.

Firefighters controlled the blaze and no injuries were reported, he said.

The site was handed over to forensic experts to investigate the fire.