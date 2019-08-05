From left: Anoop Moopen, C.K. Abdul Majeed and Sajeev P.K. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three Indian businessmen in Dubai, all from the state of Kerala, have received the Gold Card or the 10-year UAE residency visa.

Anoop Moopen, chairman and managing director of AZTEC Group and director of the Aster DM Healthcare Group; C.K. Abdul Majeed, managing director of Al Shamali Group; and Sajeev P.K., managing director of Aroma Group of Companies are the latest Indian businessmen to be awarded the visa in Dubai.

They received their visas from senior officials of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), according to separate media statements.

At least 400 outstanding expatriates, including business leaders, have received the Gold Card since the permanent residency was launched in May, 2019, according to an announcement by the GDRFA in June.

Anoop Moopen receives UAE gold card Image Credit: Supplied

A total of 6,800 expats who have brought in an estimated Dh100 billion in investments to the country will receive the visa.

Moopen was awarded the visa along with his wife Ziham Moopen and their two children.

“It is an honour to receive this residency status as an appreciation for my efforts towards the development of the real estate and health care sector in the region,” he said.

“This gesture strengthens the fact that His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Government of UAE believe in the work I do and in my vision to further contribute to the development of this beautiful country,” Moopen added.

Since 2002, Moopen has made his mark in the field of construction in Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia and India, apart from oilfield services and a trading company in Abu Dhabi. He has been a director with the Aster DM Healthcare Group since 2009.

C.K. Abdul Majeed receives UAE Gold Card Image Credit: Supplied

Prior to him, the long-term visa was granted to Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare along with his wife Naseera Azad.

An expatriate for five decades, Majeed is well known in the auto spare parts industry in the country.

He was the first chairman of the Auto Parts Merchants Group in Dubai and the founder president of the Spare Parts Employees Welfare Association, which has about 3,000 members.

Majeed praised the stability and recognition bestowed on the businessmen by the UAE government.

“The long-term visa scheme is a testimony to the great vision and generosity of the UAE leaders. This is indeed a great inspiration for me to invest more in Dubai,” he added.

Sajeev P.K. receives UAE Gold Card Image Credit: Supplied

Sajeev stated that he has also received the long-term visas for his immediate family members.

“I feel humbled and feel felt extremely proud of the great moment. I express my gratitude and thank the rulers of this great country,” he said.

Under the leadership of Sajeev, Aroma Group became a hat-trick winner of the prestigious Taqdeer Award for 2016, 2017 and 2018 through which the government recognises excellence in labour welfare practices. The group has also bagged a number of appreciation awards, outstanding performance awards and service excellence awards for completing various high-rise building projects including government projects on time and within the budget.