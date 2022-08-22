SHARJAH: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has completed about 29,185 transactions, including various forms of management services, during the first half of this year, as part of a package of vital and qualitative services.
Chairman of the SRTA Yousef Khamis Al Othmani revealed that the authority is working full swing to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction by adopting flexible methods and policies and modernising the mechanisms for providing services to customers.
He pointed out that the increase in the number of services received by the Customer Service Department is evidence of the high demand for SRTA’s services, which is seeing remarkable development and continuous interest in improving the level of performance, and gaining the trust and approval of customers towards the services provided.
He added that the authority seeks, through its plans and strategies, to adopt work mechanisms aimed at providing innovative solutions that will improve the services provided, and keep pace with digital transformations by raising the efficiency of services and providing them through applications and smartphones with easy and accessible procedures that meet the needs of the clients.