Dubai: The 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) starts tomorrow with a spectacular opening celebration at Burj Park, featuring live performances from superstar Balqees Fathi and award-winning artist Mohammed Hamaki.

The DSF opening celebration is set to captivate citizens, residents and visitors like never before with augmented reality stage integrations, a breathtaking Burj Khalifa light show, dancing fountains, performance artists and so much more.

Tickets starting from Dh75 are on sale on Platinumlist and Dubai Calendar. The show will also be broadcast live on MBC4, Wanasah and Dubai TV. Running until January 30, 2022, DSF will be a 47-day citywide extravaganza and the opening weekend of the world’s longest running retail festival will mark the start of a host of live shows, dining, shopping and winning experiences for the entire family.

Shows and performances

From the start of DSF, citizens, residents and visitors to Dubai can immerse themselves in live shows and screenings, including a Love Actually festive special at Zero Gravity; Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates; Aladdin at the QE2 Theatre; Opera Al Wasl and Joseph Tawadros live at Dubai Opera; Don Moen Live at the Coca-Cola Arena; The Laughter Factory; House of Gucci film screening at Cinema Akil; Fashion Week 2021 at IMG World of Adventures; and Barça The Exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Drone Light Show and opening-night fireworks

Back on popular demand, the second edition of the DSF Drone Light Show will return to Bluewaters, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly-opened global attraction — Ain Dubai. Running daily at 7pm and 9.30pm, the Middle East’s longest running Drone Light Show is an unmissable highlight of the season and this year will be complemented by the spectacular lighting show on Ain Dubai.

Set to the much-loved ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ song by Rashed Al Majed and RedOne, the Expo 2020 anthem, ‘This is Our Time’, featuring Hussain Al Jassmi, Almas and Mayssa Karaa; and David Guetta’s global hit ‘Titanium’ featuring Sia, the DSF Drone Light Show will showcase mesmerising choreography and tell the story of the UAE’s past, present and future while incorporating augmented reality elements.

The DSF opening-night fireworks displays are making a spectacular comeback with shows at 8.30pm on Thursday, December 16, at Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, The Dubai Frame and La Mer. Daily fireworks displays brought by Al Zarooni Group, will take place throughout DSF and will be held at Dubai Festival City until December 22.

24-hour flash sale

Tomorrow, citizens, visitors and residents in Dubai will be able to enjoy the winter season in the city by bagging the perfect hotel offer. With just 24 hours to make a booking, the 24 Hour Hotel and Attractions Flash Sale will bring incredible deals of up to 25 per cent off on staycations and holidays that include promotions on food, complimentary tickets to citywide attractions and so much more.

Shop and win

The DSF opening weekend will also bring immersive pop-up fashion experiences by global brands such as SHEIN with its unique VIP YOU TOPIA pop-up concept ‘Express your Wonderful’ at Ain Dubai; popular DSF Markets, including Etisalat Market OTB in Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef, unique food experiences at Global Village, and festive cheer at Ibn Battuta Mall, the Nakheel Mall Rooftop Festival and celebrations at La Mer. There’s also a special Thai Festival at the waterfront setting of Souk Al Marfa, running from 16-18 December and featuring cultural and culinary delights.

Mega raffle

The mega raffle fun has already begun and DSF lucky winners will get the chance to win big with the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group Raffle, Dubai Shopping Malls Group Raffle, Idealz Raffles and Infiniti and Nissan Mega Raffle Draws.

From December 15, single spends of up to Dh300 will see shoppers at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira enter a weekly draw by scanning receipts on the SHARE app, for a chance to become a SHARE millionaire and take home one million SHARE points each.

There’s also a chance to become a DSF Skywards Millionaire, if you shop at The Dubai Mall or at Skywards Everyday partner brands during DSF. For every Dh100 spent, shoppers will be entered into a weekly draw for a chance to win one million Skywards Miles to travel the world with Emirates.