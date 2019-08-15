240 were minor and five serious, but police say there were no fatalities

Ajman: Ajman Police have recorded 245 traffic accidents during the Eid Al Adha weekend, but no fatalties, an official said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of Traffic and Patrols in Ajman police, said they recorded five serious accidents during Eid, which is a 17 per cent reduction compared to Eid Al Adha last year.

Al Falasi said 240 minor traffic accidents were recorded, which is a 42 per cent reduction over last year’s figures.