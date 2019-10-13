Abu Dhabi

As many as 21,660 vehicles violated road traffic rules by not using indicators while changing lanes in the past 20 months in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi police said on Sunday.

The police fined 17,349 vehicles in 2018 and 4,311 vehicles this year until August.

They said the number of traffic accidents resulting from sudden deviation and changing lanes without the use of indicators caused 278 traffic accidents last year. The accidents resulted in 20 serious injuries.

As many as 235 accidents occurred between January 1 and August 20 this year, leading to the death of one person and six cases of injuries.