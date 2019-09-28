211 Emiratis exempted from repaying housing loans worth Dh208m

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi Under directives from His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the exemption of 211 Emiratis from the repayment of housing loans in Abu Dhabi, with a total value of Dh208 million.

In line with the leadership’s approach to following up on the citizens’ conditions and ensuring the fulfillment of their needs, these exemptions aim to relieve them of their social burdens, especially among those with a low income.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, director general of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that these exemptions reaffirm the wise leadership’s continuous efforts to provide the best standard of living for citizens, ensure family stability and alleviate families of deceased citizens and retirees’ financial burdens, which reflects positively on citizens’ social and economic stability.

Al Suwaidi clarified that this first instalment of the exemptions includes retirees with low income, and that work is underway to issue the remaining payments due, which will be announced during the coming days.