Dubai: A whopping 200 Indian nationals have won the million dollar raffle of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.
The 200th Indian national winner was announced on December 7, Wednesday, and he is an expat living in Dubai. Jaya Krishnan, 46, became the lucky million dollar winner after his ticket 1094 was picked up from Millionaire Series 407 which he purchased on November 8 at the airport on his way to London with his wife.
A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, Krishnan is a father of two and works as an operations manager for IntegralTech Networks LLC in Deira.
A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Krishnan, hails from Kerala. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
“I have been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for half of my stay here in Dubai and winning now was a surreal experience. Dubai Duty Free has been changing many people’s lives, and I’m very grateful to be one of them.” he said.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Rainer Bothern, a German national based in Germany won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Travertine Beige Metallic) car with ticket number 0233 in Finest Surprise Series 1823, which he purchased online on November 11.
Bothern is currently uncontactable.
Vitaly Kariy, a Russian expat, 43, won a BMW R nineT Pure (Granite Grey) motorbike with ticket number 0824 in Finest Surprise Series 522, which he purchased online on November 14.
A resident of Dubai for 10 years now, Kariy is a father of two and works as an accountant, had bought two tickets for Series 522.
“I can’t believe I finally won; I’ve been buying tickets for two years.”